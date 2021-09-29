Xponance Inc. Acquires 8,300 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,674,000 after acquiring an additional 243,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,280,000 after purchasing an additional 270,692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,416,000 after purchasing an additional 80,360 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.