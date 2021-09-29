Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 144.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

