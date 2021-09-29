Xponance Inc. Buys 1,986 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 5.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 34.5% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Garmin by 47.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 103,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $158.05 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.74 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.30.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.04.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.