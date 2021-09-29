Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

NYSE WEX opened at $179.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

