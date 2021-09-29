Xponance Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,840. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRKS stock opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

