Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLTW opened at $228.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

