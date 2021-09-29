Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Hess by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

HES opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

