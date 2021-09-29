YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

