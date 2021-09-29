Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Market Cap Tops $2.97 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

