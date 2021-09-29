Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 238,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164,371 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.17. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

