Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. Cantaloupe posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CTLP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,925. The stock has a market cap of $751.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.35 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

