Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will post $7.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.20 million and the lowest is $7.34 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.25 million to $30.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.58 million, with estimates ranging from $38.26 million to $44.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CASI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 1,833,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,883. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $170.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.