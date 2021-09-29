Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $354.34 Million

Analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will post $354.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.96. 3,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

