Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce $3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.45. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $16.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.92. The company had a trading volume of 287,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,845. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

