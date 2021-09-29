Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.39). Inogen posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $112,221.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,084.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 26.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 115.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after acquiring an additional 135,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 150,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,290. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.