Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.30 Million

Analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post sales of $189.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.90 million to $191.69 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $160.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $765.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.45 million to $770.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $832.18 million, with estimates ranging from $816.96 million to $847.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on IPAR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

IPAR stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,894. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

