Zacks: Analysts Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to post $84.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.20 million. Fastly posted sales of $70.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $344.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.80 million to $345.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $405.73 million, with estimates ranging from $396.50 million to $414.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $219,970.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,925,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,110,141.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,685. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after buying an additional 396,329 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 4.6% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after acquiring an additional 294,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

FSLY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.08. Fastly has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $136.50.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

