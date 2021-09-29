Zacks: Analysts Expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post $188.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.72 million to $194.70 million. Kaman reported sales of $213.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $736.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $727.96 million to $745.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $774.71 million, with estimates ranging from $773.02 million to $776.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million.

KAMN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of KAMN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.66. 3,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,038. Kaman has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $992.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 99.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kaman by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

