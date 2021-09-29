Zacks: Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report sales of $3.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.63 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $13.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of LDOS opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 41.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 369.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.