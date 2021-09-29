Zacks: Analysts Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.00. NovoCure reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,342. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,375.52 and a beta of 1.10.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.