Zacks: Analysts Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. ServiceNow reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Summit Insights assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.74.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock worth $17,359,693. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.7% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,160 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW opened at $612.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $618.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.91. The stock has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.20, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $681.10.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

