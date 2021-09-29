Zacks: Analysts Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $4.01 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89.

In other news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier bought 6,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

