Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Genesco reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of GCO opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $928.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82.

In related news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Genesco by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $445,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.