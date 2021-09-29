Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Post $0.31 EPS

Analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.33. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%.

IIIV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. 224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,050. The company has a market capitalization of $807.45 million, a PE ratio of -73.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,799,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 97,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

