Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post $362.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.80 million and the highest is $364.60 million. Ingevity reported sales of $331.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ingevity by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 60.4% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 706,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.94. 176,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,702. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.34.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

