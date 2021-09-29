Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.12 Million

Brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce sales of $93.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.00 million and the lowest is $91.37 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $103.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $392.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $353.06 million, with estimates ranging from $335.57 million to $367.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,485. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

