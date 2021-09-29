Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to post $50.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.27 million. Model N reported sales of $41.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $192.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.23 million to $192.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $214.34 million, with estimates ranging from $213.32 million to $216.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Model N stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. Model N has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Model N by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.