Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.79. SJW Group reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.58 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,068,000 after buying an additional 80,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,730,000 after buying an additional 90,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,795,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter worth $40,684,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 587,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 38,509 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,605. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

