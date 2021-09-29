Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.25). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

ABUS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,783. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

