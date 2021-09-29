Zacks: Brokerages Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $239.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post sales of $239.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the highest is $260.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $149.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $879.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $959.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $996.64 million, with estimates ranging from $923.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.37. 8,687,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 6.55. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

