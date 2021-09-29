Zacks: Brokerages Expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. CSI Compressco posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million.

CCLP opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

