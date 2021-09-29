Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Redfin reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In related news, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $100,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $134,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,333 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. 20,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. Redfin has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

