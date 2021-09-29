Zacks: Brokerages Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.40. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SP stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $728.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in SP Plus by 106,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

