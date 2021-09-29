Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Announce $3.91 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report earnings per share of $3.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.20. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 551.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $13.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

