Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Announce $3.91 EPS

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report earnings per share of $3.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.20. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 551.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $13.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.