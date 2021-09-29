Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.00. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE XHR opened at $18.63 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $21.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $17,945,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after purchasing an additional 758,902 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

