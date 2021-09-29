Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Hold

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.94 on Monday. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.22.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $560,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the second quarter worth $3,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the second quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

