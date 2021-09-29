Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) to Sell

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

DYNT stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.14.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.