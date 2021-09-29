Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) to Hold

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Skechers have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been grappling with pandemic-led disruptions in its business operations. During second-quarter fiscal 2021, the company faced hurdles like delayed shipments and port constraints. Lockdown restrictions and reduced store operating hours adversely impacted the company’s performance in certain key markets, especially India. Higher labor costs, warehouse and distribution expenses have also been a drag. Such expenses along with rise in advertising costs let to elevated selling, general and administrative expenses during the second quarter. Nevertheless, the company is gaining from growth across domestic and international channels, driven by wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales. Investments in long-term growth strategies are yielding.”

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,311,000 after buying an additional 476,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.