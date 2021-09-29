Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Hold

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,306. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

