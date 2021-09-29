Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -172.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 115.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,309 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 136,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

