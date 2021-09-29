Zacks Investment Research Lowers S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Hold

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

SANW has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

SANW opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.65. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 53.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 28.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

