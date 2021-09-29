Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $20,269.51 and $4.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00055023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00120086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00176105 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

