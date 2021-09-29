Zero Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $12,420.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.06 or 0.00250324 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00120997 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00157425 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002944 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,531,186 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

