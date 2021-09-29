Zigcoin Price Tops $0.0330 on Major Exchanges (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $208,438.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00119797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00173605 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

