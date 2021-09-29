Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,318 shares of company stock worth $9,977,708. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.11. 19,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.70. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

