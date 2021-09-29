Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,181,000 after acquiring an additional 150,970 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,427,000 after acquiring an additional 49,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Shares of ZM opened at $261.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.80 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

