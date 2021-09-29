Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZY. HSBC downgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY opened at $12.81 on Monday. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,675,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,438,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,349,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

