$0.09 EPS Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBM. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,446. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.