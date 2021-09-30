-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. IMAX reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMAX. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research cut their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of IMAX opened at $18.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. IMAX has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after acquiring an additional 341,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IMAX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,645,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IMAX by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 144,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 8.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,757,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IMAX by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 164,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

