-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.35). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

ACRS stock remained flat at $$18.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,174,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,285. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,143,000 after buying an additional 843,380 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 893,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 448,919 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,400,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

